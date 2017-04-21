Hospital to challenge NLRB jurisdiction over union election dispute

An Ohio hospital will urge a U.S. appeals court to give a federal judge jurisdiction over its dispute with a nurses’ union even though the National Labor Relations Board has already ruled on the matter.

At oral argument before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, Affinity Medical Center will argue that the NLRB should not have exclusive jurisdiction over its legal challenge to the California Nurses Association representing its nurses. The hospital says that a federal judge in Ohio should consider its claims because they focus on a contractual dispute rather than an issue primarily about union representation.

