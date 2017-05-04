FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
NLRB official rules Vanderbilt faculty can unionize via four separate units
May 4, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 3 months ago

NLRB official rules Vanderbilt faculty can unionize via four separate units

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Although a National Labor Relations Board official rejected a union’s bid to represent a single bargaining unit of non-tenure-track faculty at Vanderbilt University, she decided that four separate units divided by the schools where they teach can vote to unionize.

The ruling from NLRB Acting Regional Director Lisa Henderson in Atlanta on Wednesday follows a decision earlier this year allowing Yale University graduate students to form nine separate units according to academic department, signaling that “micro units” could be a viable strategy for unionization on private campuses.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qJXiR4

