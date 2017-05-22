FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
9th Circuit tosses former American Airlines workers' claims against union
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 22, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 3 months ago

9th Circuit tosses former American Airlines workers' claims against union

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Former American Airlines Inc workers who took lump-sum payments in exchange for ending their employment with the airline were fairly represented by their union even though it did not include them among the members eligible to receive company equity, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the decision by the Transportation Workers of America, represented by Altshuler Berzon, to exclude those workers was not arbitrary, discriminatory or done in bad faith.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rawUUF

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.