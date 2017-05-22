9th Circuit tosses former American Airlines workers' claims against union

Former American Airlines Inc workers who took lump-sum payments in exchange for ending their employment with the airline were fairly represented by their union even though it did not include them among the members eligible to receive company equity, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the decision by the Transportation Workers of America, represented by Altshuler Berzon, to exclude those workers was not arbitrary, discriminatory or done in bad faith.

