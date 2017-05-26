FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
D.C. Circuit overturns NLRB on Hawaii construction company's terminations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 26, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 3 months ago

D.C. Circuit overturns NLRB on Hawaii construction company's terminations

1 Min Read

    By Robert Iafolla

    A federal appeals court on Friday tossed out a National
Labor Relations Board ruling that Hawaii’s largest general
contractor violated labor law by firing all of its welders
represented by one union after it reached a collective
bargaining agreement with another union.
    A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the NLRB did not adequately
explain how it concluded that the Hawaiian Dredging Construction
Co Inc discriminated against members of the Boilermakers Union. 
  
    To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2qXAmki

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.