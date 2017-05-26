D.C. Circuit overturns NLRB on Hawaii construction company's terminations

By Robert Iafolla A federal appeals court on Friday tossed out a National Labor Relations Board ruling that Hawaii’s largest general contractor violated labor law by firing all of its welders represented by one union after it reached a collective bargaining agreement with another union. A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the NLRB did not adequately explain how it concluded that the Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co Inc discriminated against members of the Boilermakers Union. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qXAmki