The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review an
appellate court ruling that upheld a bargaining unit of
cosmetics and fragrance department workers at a Macy's Inc
store, further confirming the legal viability of so-called micro
units - at least for the time being.
The high court without explanation denied Macy’s petition
for certiorari challenging the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals’ 2016 decision allowing the workers at a Massachusetts
store to organize. Like every other federal appeals court that
has considered the issue, the 5th Circuit endorsed the National
Labor Relations Board’s framework for smaller bargaining units
from its 2011 decision in Specialty Healthcare.
