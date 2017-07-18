FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Surveillance techs at Las Vegas casinos cannot join non-guard unions - D.C. Circuit
July 18, 2017 / 11:15 PM / an hour ago

Surveillance techs at Las Vegas casinos cannot join non-guard unions - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday reversed National Labor Relations Board rulings that had allowed surveillance technicians at Las Vegas casino resorts to join a union with other coworkers, ruling that they legally qualify as “guards” who can only join guard-only unions.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the duties of surveillance techs at the Bellagio and the Mirage Casino-Hotel go beyond simply installing and maintaining cameras and their work involves enforcing rules against coworkers, which makes them guards under federal labor law.

