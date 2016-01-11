FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court's consideration of union fees could turn on opt-out framework
January 11, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court's consideration of union fees could turn on opt-out framework

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Jan 11 -

Although much of the attention at the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will focus on the critical debate over public sector unions’ ability to charge fees to nonmembers, the justices will also consider the narrower issue of whether the mechanism used to collect those fees passes constitutional muster.

Even if the high court turns aside the challenge to Abood v. Detroit Board of Education, its 1977 decision allowing unions to charge public workers who are not members “agency” or “fair-share” fees for bargaining and other nonpolitical expenses, it could still hinder public unions’ capacity to obtain revenue by invalidating the current system for collecting fees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P2CKaO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
