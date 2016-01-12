FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scalia dashes unions' hopes for support in agency fee fight
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 12, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Scalia dashes unions' hopes for support in agency fee fight

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Jan 12 -

Several advocates defending public sector unions’ ability to charge fees to nonmembers had targeted U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia as a potential fifth vote to cross ideological lines and support their cause, but the outspoken jurist signaled on Monday that he was likely to side with his conservative brethren against unions.

During oral arguments in the highly anticipated case, Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association (CTA), Scalia said there’s no difference between collective bargaining and political lobbying, agreeing with an argument at the heart of a legal challenge to a key Supreme Court precedent allowing public unions to collect “agency” fees for bargaining and other nonpolitical expenses from nonmembers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SLLvff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.