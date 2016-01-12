Scalia dashes unions' hopes for support in agency fee fight

Jan 12 -

Several advocates defending public sector unions’ ability to charge fees to nonmembers had targeted U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia as a potential fifth vote to cross ideological lines and support their cause, but the outspoken jurist signaled on Monday that he was likely to side with his conservative brethren against unions.

During oral arguments in the highly anticipated case, Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association (CTA), Scalia said there’s no difference between collective bargaining and political lobbying, agreeing with an argument at the heart of a legal challenge to a key Supreme Court precedent allowing public unions to collect “agency” fees for bargaining and other nonpolitical expenses from nonmembers.

