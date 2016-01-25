DHL challenge to NLRB leafleting decision fails - D.C. Circuit

Jan 25 -

A federal appeals court rejected a DHL Express Inc challenge to a National Labor Relations Board decision allowing union handbilling in areas of a facility used for both work and non-work purposes.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S Circuit Court of Appeals Court for the D.C. Circuit on Thursday affirmed a ruling from the NLRB that DHL cannot prevent workers from leafleting in a mixed-use area in its facility at the Cincinnati Airport, which is the company’s only U.S. hub.

