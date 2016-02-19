FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConAgra worker impermissibly solicited union support at work - 8th Circuit
February 19, 2016 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

ConAgra worker impermissibly solicited union support at work - 8th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

ConAgra Foods Inc did not violate federal labor law when it disciplined a worker for soliciting union membership at the company’s Slim Jims manufacturing plant in Ohio, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rejected the test for solicitation that the National Labor Relations Board used in the case, which turned on whether the worker presented a union authorization card for signature. Adopting such a standard would throw off the balance between the rights of workers and employers under the National Labor Relations Act, which allows the latter to prohibit workplace solicitation, the panel said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WwQ3FA

