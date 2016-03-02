FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5th Circuit to consider challenge to NLRB's union election rules
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 2, 2016 / 11:18 PM / 2 years ago

5th Circuit to consider challenge to NLRB's union election rules

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court Thursday will hear business groups’ challenge to the National Labor Relations Board’s new union election procedures that have shortened the average time it takes for workers to vote by more than a third.

Industry groups represented by Maurice Baskin of Littler Mendelson will present their case against what critics have dubbed the NLRB’s “quickie” or “ambush” election rule at oral arguments before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UzNvrL

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.