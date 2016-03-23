Dover Corp's warning to worker did not violate labor law - D.C. Circuit

By Robert Iafolla

A unit of industrial manufacturing conglomerate Dover Corp did not violate labor law by issuing a warning to a worker, an appeals court ruled Tuesday in a decision reversing the National Labor Relations Board.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit held that there was not enough proof to support the NLRB’s ruling that likened the warning from Texas-based Dover Energy Inc’s to a threat against future union activity. The board gave the warning a “selective reading” and failed to adequately consider the circumstance in which it was issued, the panel said.

