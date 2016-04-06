FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit considers union organizing in healthcare via smaller units
April 6, 2016

D.C. Circuit considers union organizing in healthcare via smaller units

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A Chicago teaching hospital urged a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a National Labor Relations Board ruling that allows unions to organize in healthcare facilities by adding so-called micro units of workers into existing bargaining units.

Rush University Medical Center, represented by Kenneth Sparks of Vedder Price, told a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit during oral argument that the NLRB’s 2011 ruling in St. Vincent Charity Medical Center strayed from its previous policy and precedent designed to prevent labor issues from disrupting the delivery of health care.

