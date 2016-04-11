Challengers to public union fees ask Supreme Court for second chance

The California school teachers who unsuccessfully challenged public sector union fees filed a long-shot petition on Friday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rehear the case after a ninth justice joins the court.

The high court handed public sector unions a victory in March when its 4-4 split decision in Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association upheld the 2015 ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which found that fees charged to nonunion public school teachers did not violate the First Amendment.

