In close case, D.C. Circuit finds orchestra's musicians qualify as employees

Musicians in a Pennsylvania regional orchestra are employees with the right to unionize, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

Calling the case a close call, a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ultimately deferred to the National Labor Relation Board’s finding that the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra’s musicians were employees after finding that the evidence backed both the musicians’ claims and the orchestra’s contention that they were independent contractors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WdLPVz