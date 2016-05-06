FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massachusetts childcare providers ask SCOTUS to strike down bargaining law
May 5, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Massachusetts childcare providers ask SCOTUS to strike down bargaining law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A group of Massachusetts home-based childcare providers asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to take a case that challenges a state law that made them public employees for collective bargaining purposes.

Kathleen D‘Agostino and eight other childcare providers, backed by the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, said the law paved the way for the Services Employees International Union to become their exclusive representative, forcing them to associate with the union in violation of their rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24Cjz1F

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

