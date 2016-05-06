Massachusetts childcare providers ask SCOTUS to strike down bargaining law

A group of Massachusetts home-based childcare providers asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to take a case that challenges a state law that made them public employees for collective bargaining purposes.

Kathleen D‘Agostino and eight other childcare providers, backed by the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, said the law paved the way for the Services Employees International Union to become their exclusive representative, forcing them to associate with the union in violation of their rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

