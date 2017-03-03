FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7th Circuit unlikely to obstruct agency fee lawsuit’s path to high court
March 3, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 6 months ago

7th Circuit unlikely to obstruct agency fee lawsuit’s path to high court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has signaled that a jurisdictional issue would not delay a lawsuit over public sector unions' ability to collect fees from nonmembers that is making its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

During oral arguments on Wednesday, members of a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals said that whether a federal judge in Chicago could allow intervenors into the case when he also said he had no jurisdiction over it seemed trivial.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mluH5Q

