7th Circuit unlikely to obstruct agency fee lawsuit’s path to high court

A federal appeals court has signaled that a jurisdictional issue would not delay a lawsuit over public sector unions' ability to collect fees from nonmembers that is making its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

During oral arguments on Wednesday, members of a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals said that whether a federal judge in Chicago could allow intervenors into the case when he also said he had no jurisdiction over it seemed trivial.

