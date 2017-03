The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has filed a second lawsuit challenging Seattle’s landmark law allowing drivers for Uber Technologies Inc and other ride-hailing companies to unionize.

The Chamber, which represents ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft Inc, claimed in its lawsuit filed in federal court in Seattle on Thursday that the ordinance violates federal antitrust law by allowing independent contractors to form a cartel and fix prices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n8BaC2