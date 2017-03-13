Federal law preempts part of Wisconsin's 'right-to-work' law - NLRB judge

A National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled that federal labor law preempts a section of Wisconsin’s so-called “right-to-work” law that restricts employers from deducting union dues directly from workers’ paychecks.

Administrative Law Judge Charles Muhl in Washington, D.C. on Friday ordered Metalcraft of Mayville Inc to resume checking off and transferring dues to an International Association of Machinists affiliate and make the union whole for any “dues-checkoff” payments that the company missed.

