FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Labor Department probe of visa program limited by complaint - 8th Circuit
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 14, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Labor Department probe of visa program limited by complaint - 8th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

In a decision limiting federal regulators’ authority to investigate violations of a worker visa program, a federal appeals court on Monday overturned a decision ordering a Missouri company to pay back wages for violating immigration law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the U.S. Department of Labor was not authorized to open a sweeping probe into Greater Missouri Medical Pro-Care Providers Inc’s compliance with a visa program for temporary foreign workers based on a single worker’s complaint.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/222FrmH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.