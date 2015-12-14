Labor Department probe of visa program limited by complaint - 8th Circuit

In a decision limiting federal regulators’ authority to investigate violations of a worker visa program, a federal appeals court on Monday overturned a decision ordering a Missouri company to pay back wages for violating immigration law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the U.S. Department of Labor was not authorized to open a sweeping probe into Greater Missouri Medical Pro-Care Providers Inc’s compliance with a visa program for temporary foreign workers based on a single worker’s complaint.

