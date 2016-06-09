Strippers were employees under federal wage-and-hour law - 4th Circuit

Strippers who worked at two Maryland clubs were employees rather than independent contractors under federal wage-and-hour law, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision from a federal court in Maryland that found the strippers were employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act due to the economic realities of their working relationship with the clubs, which led to a jury award of more than $260,000.

