FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strippers were employees under federal wage-and-hour law - 4th Circuit
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 9, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Strippers were employees under federal wage-and-hour law - 4th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Strippers who worked at two Maryland clubs were employees rather than independent contractors under federal wage-and-hour law, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision from a federal court in Maryland that found the strippers were employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act due to the economic realities of their working relationship with the clubs, which led to a jury award of more than $260,000.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UhVrOv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.