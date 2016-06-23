FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia technology firm to pay $1.5 mln in wage enforcement action
June 23, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Virginia technology firm to pay $1.5 mln in wage enforcement action

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A technology company will pay approximately $1.5 million in wages and benefits to 140 workers whom the company misclassified in lower-paid positions in connection with their work on a federal government contract, the U.S. Labor Department announced on Thursday.

Chantilly, Virginia-based Innovative Technologies Inc agreed to make the payment pursuant to a deal with the department's Wage and Hour Division to resolve violations of federal laws for contract labor that required the company to pay prevailing wages and other benefits to its employees and those of its 10 subcontractors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28QJUSw

