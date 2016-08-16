Former Wal-Mart workers can sue over late pay - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a proposed class action against Wal-Mart Stores Inc, ruling that former workers can seek penalties under Nevada wage law for late payment of overtime to departing workers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals ruled in an unpublished per curiam decision that overtime pay is a form of wages under Nevada law. State law calls for waiting time penalties - worth up to 30 days pay - for late wage payments to workers who quit or were terminated.

