10 months ago
9th Circuit sends ex-baristas tax-withholding lawsuit back to Oregon state court
#Westlaw News
November 4, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 10 months ago

9th Circuit sends ex-baristas tax-withholding lawsuit back to Oregon state court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a proposed class action by former Starbucks Corp baristas challenging the coffee chain's practice of withholding state and federal taxes from their paychecks based on their cash tips.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge in Portland, Oregon who had dismissed the lawsuit, finding that the judge lacked the authority to hear the baristas' claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fiLXCU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
