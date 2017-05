The city of Philadelphia has asked a federal judge there to block a local business group from challenging the city's law prohibiting employers from asking job applicants about their salary history, saying the group failed to show it has standing to sue.

In a brief filed on Monday, the city told U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg that the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia has not named a single member that would be harmed by the law, which is designed to combat persistent pay discrimination that causes women to make less than their male counterparts.

