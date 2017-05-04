FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart settles former California assistant manager's OT lawsuit
May 4, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 3 months ago

Wal-Mart settles former California assistant manager's OT lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Wal-Mart Stores Inc has reached a settlement to resolve a lawsuit in California accusing the retail giant of avoiding paying workers overtime by using assistant store managers to do the work of hourly employees.

In an order issued on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Saundra Brown Armstrong in Oakland dismissed former assistant store manager Bonnie Cardoza’s lawsuit in light of her confidential settlement with Wal-Mart. The parties notified Armstrong on Tuesday that they had reached a deal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pLhfJT

