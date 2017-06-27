The U.S. Labor Department announced on Tuesday that it will
resume issuing opinion letters on the application of federal
labor and employment laws to specific situations, which the
department’s Wage and Hour Division had done for decades before
it halted the practice during the Obama administration.
In addition to providing compliance assistance on how the
Fair Labor Standards Act and other employment laws apply to a
particular circumstance, employers can use the letters to
establish a good faith defense against lawsuits to close off the
possibility of certain kinds of enhanced damages or avoid
liability all together, employment lawyers told Reuters.
