9th Circuit endorses Time Warner Cable's system for rounding worker's time

A federal appeals court on Monday tossed a proposed class action alleging Time Warner Cable’s timekeeping system cheated California workers out of wages, finding that the cable giant’s policy of rounding time worked was fair.

In what the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals called the first published U.S. appeals court ruling on the federal rules allowing employers to round time, a unanimous three-judge panel rejected former technical support agent Andre Corbin’s argument that a rounding policy violates federal law unless every employee gains or breaks even over every pay period.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24lTjfn