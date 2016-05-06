Labor Department backs strippers in defense of misclassification ruling

(Reuters) -

The Labor Department will tell a federal appeals court next week that strippers were employees under wage-and-hour laws because of their economic dependence on the companies running the two Maryland clubs where they worked.

The department will appear at a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals oral argument on Wednesday as an amicus curiae to help defend a ruling from a federal court in Maryland that six strippers were misclassified as independent contractors, which led to a jury award of more than $260,000.

