May 6, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Labor Department backs strippers in defense of misclassification ruling

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

The Labor Department will tell a federal appeals court next week that strippers were employees under wage-and-hour laws because of their economic dependence on the companies running the two Maryland clubs where they worked.

The department will appear at a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals oral argument on Wednesday as an amicus curiae to help defend a ruling from a federal court in Maryland that six strippers were misclassified as independent contractors, which led to a jury award of more than $260,000.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T4IhpA

