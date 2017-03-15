Phoenix airport cab drivers seek to revive wage class action at 9th Circuit

Cab drivers who work for a company that provides taxi service to the airport in Phoenix, Arizona will press their case on Friday before a federal appeals court that they are employees entitled to minimum wage and not independent contractors as the company claims.

AAA Cab Service Inc drivers' bid to convince a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive their class action could provide clues as to how the circuit views employee misclassification in heavily regulated industries.

