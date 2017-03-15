FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Phoenix airport cab drivers seek to revive wage class action at 9th Circuit
March 15, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 5 months ago

Phoenix airport cab drivers seek to revive wage class action at 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Cab drivers who work for a company that provides taxi service to the airport in Phoenix, Arizona will press their case on Friday before a federal appeals court that they are employees entitled to minimum wage and not independent contractors as the company claims.

AAA Cab Service Inc drivers' bid to convince a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive their class action could provide clues as to how the circuit views employee misclassification in heavily regulated industries.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n1aO4i

