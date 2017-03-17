FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disney resorts to pay $3.8 mln to settle federal regulator's wage claims
March 17, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 5 months ago

Disney resorts to pay $3.8 mln to settle federal regulator's wage claims

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Two Walt Disney Co subsidiaries that operate resorts in Florida agreed to pay $3.8 million in back wages to settle U.S. Labor Department accusations that they violated wage-and-hour law, the department announced on Friday.

Disney Vacation Club Management Corp and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc will pay more than 16,000 workers hurt by the companies' alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping provisions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mRVIvy

