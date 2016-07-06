Trucking company liable under WARN Act after buying a business - 8th Circuit

A trucking company in Indiana must pay $2.2 million for firing 450 workers without advance notice after it acquired another trucking operation that had employed them, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Indianapolis-based Celadon Trucking Services Inc's argument that it purchased Continental Express Inc for its assets rather than its business, which would have freed it from liability under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

