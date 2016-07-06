FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Trucking company liable under WARN Act after buying a business - 8th Circuit
July 6, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Trucking company liable under WARN Act after buying a business - 8th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A trucking company in Indiana must pay $2.2 million for firing 450 workers without advance notice after it acquired another trucking operation that had employed them, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Indianapolis-based Celadon Trucking Services Inc's argument that it purchased Continental Express Inc for its assets rather than its business, which would have freed it from liability under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29hykzR

