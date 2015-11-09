FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 9, 2015
#Westlaw News
November 9, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 9, 2015

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Nov. 9

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear a California hospital’s bid to upend a labor board decision saying it violated labor law during negotiations with a union. The National Labor Relations Board held that Barstow Community Hospital illegally refused to submit proposals or counterproposals until it got the union’s entire contract pitch, then prematurely declared an impasse. The hospital raised 15 different issues questioning the hearing it was afforded and challenging the board’s conclusions. The case is Hospital of Barstow Inc v. NLRB, D.C. Circuit, No. 14-1167. For Barstow Community Hospital: Kaitlin Kaseta. For NLRB: Barbara Sheehy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Pxss6u

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
