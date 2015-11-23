FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 23, 2015
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 23, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 23, 2015

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Nov. 23

9 a.m. - Jackson Lewis will hold a seminar on tactics for preventing labor and employment claims. Topics will include documenting policies and procedures, conducting terminations and reductions in force, negotiating with plaintiffs' attorneys and dealing with union grievances. Speakers will include Jackson Lewis attorneys John Bennett, Martin Aron and James Panzini. The event will be held at the Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information see: bit.ly/1kLQBv4.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MxktUM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.