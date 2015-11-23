Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 23, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Nov. 23

9 a.m. - Jackson Lewis will hold a seminar on tactics for preventing labor and employment claims. Topics will include documenting policies and procedures, conducting terminations and reductions in force, negotiating with plaintiffs' attorneys and dealing with union grievances. Speakers will include Jackson Lewis attorneys John Bennett, Martin Aron and James Panzini. The event will be held at the Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information see: bit.ly/1kLQBv4.

