FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Employment: Dec. 7, 2015
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 7, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Dec. 7, 2015

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Dec 7 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Dec. 7

1 p.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider whether a worker can voluntarily dismiss his putative wage-and-hour class action to allow him to file a state lawsuit for the same issues. A federal district court dismissed Rodrigo Rivas’ claims against Terminix International Co. The pest extermination giant had sought to compel individual arbitration of the wage-and-hour claims. The dismissal, which Terminix is challenging, cleared the way for Rivas to file suit in state court under California’s Private Attorney General Act. The case is Terminix v. Rivas, 9th Circuit, No. 13-17672. For Terminix: Marlene Muraco of Littler Mendelson. For Rivas: Larry Lee of Diversity Law Group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1jJKyWg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.