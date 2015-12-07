Week Ahead in Employment: Dec. 7, 2015

Dec 7 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Dec. 7

1 p.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider whether a worker can voluntarily dismiss his putative wage-and-hour class action to allow him to file a state lawsuit for the same issues. A federal district court dismissed Rodrigo Rivas’ claims against Terminix International Co. The pest extermination giant had sought to compel individual arbitration of the wage-and-hour claims. The dismissal, which Terminix is challenging, cleared the way for Rivas to file suit in state court under California’s Private Attorney General Act. The case is Terminix v. Rivas, 9th Circuit, No. 13-17672. For Terminix: Marlene Muraco of Littler Mendelson. For Rivas: Larry Lee of Diversity Law Group.

