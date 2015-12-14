FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: Dec. 14, 2015
#Westlaw News
December 14, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Dec. 14, 2015

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Dec 14 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

9 a.m. - The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider whether Mercedes-Benz U.S. International must rescind a rule in its employee handbook prohibiting workers from talking about a union in work areas while not on work time. In November 2014, the National Labor Relations Board affirmed an administrative law judge’s ruling that the car maker’s solicitation policy was over broad and a potential threat to workers’ rights to engage in protected concerted activity. But Mercedes-Benz argues that the NLRB ruling eviscerates employers’ property rights. The case is Mercedes-Benz v.UAW, 11th Circuit, Nos. 15-10291 and 15-10721. For Mercedes-Benz: Marcel Debruge of Burr Forman. For NLRB: Milakshmi Rajapakse. For UAW: James Britton.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
