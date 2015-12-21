FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Employment: Dec. 21, 2015
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 21, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Dec. 21, 2015

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Dec 21 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community during the truncated holiday week. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Dec. 21

9:30 a.m. - A telephone discovery conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas McCormick in Santa Ana, California, is scheduled in a lawsuit alleging online real estate listing company Zillow Inc promotes an “adult frat house” culture of pervasive sexual harassment. Former sales consultant Rachel Kremer claimed that she was exposed to relentless harassment by co-workers and supervisors, ranging from explicit solicitations for sex to emails advertising a sex toy. The case is Kremer v. Zillow Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 14-1889. For Kremer: Mark Geragos of Geragos & Geragos. For Zillow: Steven Sklaver of Susman Godfrey.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PjuOGI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.