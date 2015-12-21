Week Ahead in Employment: Dec. 21, 2015

Dec 21 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community during the truncated holiday week. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Dec. 21

9:30 a.m. - A telephone discovery conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas McCormick in Santa Ana, California, is scheduled in a lawsuit alleging online real estate listing company Zillow Inc promotes an “adult frat house” culture of pervasive sexual harassment. Former sales consultant Rachel Kremer claimed that she was exposed to relentless harassment by co-workers and supervisors, ranging from explicit solicitations for sex to emails advertising a sex toy. The case is Kremer v. Zillow Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 14-1889. For Kremer: Mark Geragos of Geragos & Geragos. For Zillow: Steven Sklaver of Susman Godfrey.

