Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 4, 2016

Jan 4 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the labor and employment community. All times are local.

Monday, Jan. 4

11:59 p.m. - A motion to reconsider the dismissal of a utility worker’s claims against American DG Energy Inc is set for a decision from U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson in New Jersey. Thompson will reconsider dismissing her order tossing retaliation and hostile work environment claims under New Jersey’s Conscientious Employee Protection Act, as well as retaliation and failure-to-pay claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The judge will also reconsider her denial of summary judgment for the power company on plaintiff Mikael Safarian’s complaint brought under the Pierce doctrine for wrongful discharge in violation of public policy. The case is Safarian v. American DG Energy, District of New Jersey, No. 10-06082. For Safarian: Maurice McLaughlin of McLaughlin & Nardi. For American DG Energy: Rodman Honecker of Windels, Marx, Lane & Mittendorf.

