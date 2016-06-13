FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Employment: June 13, 2016
June 13, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: June 13, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community. All times local.

Tuesday, June 14

10 a.m. - Littler Mendelson will host a webinar on complying with local paid sick leave laws in the retail industry. Topics will include an overview on the latest city, county and state laws, challenges of managing paid sick leave in the retail environment and various compliance options. Firm attorneys Sarah Gorajski and Pamela Salgado will present. For more information see: bit.ly/28qEo2U.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PoicLj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
