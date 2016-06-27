FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: June 27, 2016
June 27, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: June 27, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community. All times local.

Monday, June 27

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to hear a challenge to a U.S. Department of Labor rule requiring employment agencies to pay minimum wage and overtime to workers providing in-home care for the elderly, sick or disabled. The trade associations challenging the rule are appealing a ruling last August by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that allowed the rule to go into effect. The Supreme Court could also grant certiorari, vacate and remand that order for further proceedings in the D.C. Circuit. The case is Home Care Association of America v. Weil, No. 15-683, in the U.S. Supreme Court. For the trade associations: Maury Baskin of Littler Mendelson. For the government: Solicitor General Donald Verrilli.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29fGDgs

