Week Ahead in Employment: June 27, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community. All times local.

Monday, June 27

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to hear a challenge to a U.S. Department of Labor rule requiring employment agencies to pay minimum wage and overtime to workers providing in-home care for the elderly, sick or disabled. The trade associations challenging the rule are appealing a ruling last August by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that allowed the rule to go into effect. The Supreme Court could also grant certiorari, vacate and remand that order for further proceedings in the D.C. Circuit. The case is Home Care Association of America v. Weil, No. 15-683, in the U.S. Supreme Court. For the trade associations: Maury Baskin of Littler Mendelson. For the government: Solicitor General Donald Verrilli.

