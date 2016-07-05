Week Ahead in Employment: July 5, 2016

July 5 (Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community. All times local.

Wednesday, June 6

2:00 p.m. - Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart will host a webinar on the ramifications that the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union might have on companies with employees in Europe. Simon McMenemy, managing partner of the firm's London office, will discuss how the "Brexit" happened and what could follow, including changes to employment, immigration and data protection laws. For more information see: bit.ly/29d12TZ

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29jAOQQ