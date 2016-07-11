Week Ahead in Employment: July 11, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 12

1:00 p.m. - The American Bar Association will host a webinar on the new federal trade secrets law. The session will explore what the new law means for employers and employees changing jobs, as well as new developments in trade secrets law more generally, like the interplay between trade secrets and noncompete agreements. Speakers will include Michael Weil of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Joseph Ahmad of Ahmad, Zavitsanos, Anaipakos, Alavi & Mensing. For more information see: bit.ly/29oFP7M

