a year ago
Week Ahead in Employment: July 18, 2016
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
July 18, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: July 18, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Monday, July 18

12 p.m. - Ballard Spahr will host a webinar on federal rules aimed at regulating incentive pay in the financial industry. The discussion will focus on Section 956 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act, which applies to apply to incentive-based compensation practices to prevent excessive compensation and compensation that could create financial losses for a company. Firm attorneys Alan Kaplinsky, Katayun Jaffari, Diane Thompson and Eric Loi will speak in the webinar. For more information see: bit.ly/29ZeZ8T.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a1qK0k

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
