Week Ahead in Employment: July 18, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Monday, July 18

12 p.m. - Ballard Spahr will host a webinar on federal rules aimed at regulating incentive pay in the financial industry. The discussion will focus on Section 956 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act, which applies to apply to incentive-based compensation practices to prevent excessive compensation and compensation that could create financial losses for a company. Firm attorneys Alan Kaplinsky, Katayun Jaffari, Diane Thompson and Eric Loi will speak in the webinar. For more information see: bit.ly/29ZeZ8T.

