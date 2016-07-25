Week Ahead in Employment: July 25, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Wednesday, July 27

9 a.m. - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear Dow Chemical Co's challenge to a $340,000 jury verdict for retaliating against a former employee because she took time off from work under the Family Medical Leave Act. Dow argued that it fired Kimberly Hartman for timecard fraud. The company said that the judge would not allow its renewed motion for judgment as a matter of law following the jury verdict in part because Hartman was fired soon after she returned from FMLA leave. According to Dow, the case raises crucial questions about employers' ability to discipline employees for misconduct following medical leave or other protected activities. But Hartman said the timecard fraud was never established, so the judge properly found the evidence supported the jury's verdict. The case is Hartman v. Dow, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-14774. For Hartman: Russell Babcock of the Mastromarco Firm. For Dow: John Bursch of Warner Norcross & Judd.

