Week Ahead in Employment: Aug. 1, 2016

Monday, Aug. 1

9 a.m. - The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral argument in BP PLC's bid to block a proposed class action accusing the oil company of deceiving participants of its employee retirement savings plan who bought and held BP stock before and after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster. The case focuses on the "more harm than good" standard for stock-drop claims brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act from the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling in Fifth Third Bancorp v. Dudenhoeffer. The case has drawn amicus briefs from the U.S. Labor Department, Securities and Exchange Commission, AARP Inc, National Employment Lawyers Association and American Benefits Counsel. The case is Whitley v. BP, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-20282. For Whitley: Thomas McKenna of Gainey, McKenna & Egleston, Arvind Khurana of Milberg, Ronald Kravitz of Shepherd Finkelman Miller & Shah. For BP: Paul Ondrasik of Steptoe & Johnson and Richard Pepperman of Sullivan & Cromwell.

