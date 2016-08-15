Week Ahead in Employment: Aug. 15, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

7:30 a.m. - Faegre Baker Daniels will host a discussion on the economic and labor impacts of trade policy in Indianapolis, Indiana. Central Indiana has lost 16,000 manufacturing jobs since 2005, according to the firm. The discussion will feature Christopher Wenk of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Brett Voorhies of AFL-CIO of Indiana and Craig Carson of JECO Plastic Products. For more information see: bit.ly/2aNPRjV.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b5RYCO