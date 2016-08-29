FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: Aug. 29, 2016
#Westlaw News
August 29, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Aug. 29, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral argument in ITT Corp's challenge to class certification in a lawsuit claiming it did not pay overtime and other benefits for work done in Kuwait pursuant to the company's contract with the U.S. Army. ITT argues that time had run out for all of the unnamed class members to pursue their claims - which are governed by Kuwaiti law - by the time the plaintiffs brought their class certification motion. But the plaintiffs assert that the time limit has not been reached under the correct reading of Kuwaiti law. The case is Lee v. ITT, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-35186. For Lee: Daniel Williams of Thomas Williams & Park. For ITT: Jill Bowman of Stoel Rives.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2clCI7q

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
