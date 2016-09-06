Week Ahead in Employment: Sept. 5, 2016

Sept 6 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community.

Thursday, Sept. 8

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Labor Department will host a pair of sessions in Houston to help federal contractors comply with equal employment opportunity and non-discrimination requirements. The morning session will focus on compliance for contractors involved in non-construction projects, commonly known as supply and service contracts, and the afternoon will focus on construction contractors. For more information see: bit.ly/2bJvnyN and bit.ly/2cbhjdW.

