a year ago
Week Ahead in Employment: Sept. 12, 2016
September 12, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Sept. 12, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

1 p.m. - The American Bar Association will host a "boot camp" webinar on the basics of claims procedures under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The session will cover the full life cycle of benefit claims, from initial submission to the review process. Kathryn Kennedy of the John Marshall Law School will moderate the webinar, which will also include Greta Cowart of Winstead, Laura Nolen of Marathon Oil Co and Michelle Roberts of Roberts Bartolic. For more information see: bit.ly/2cde9oc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cD0ZD2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
