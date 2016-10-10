FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 10, 2016
October 10, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 10, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear oral argument in a general contracting firm's challenge to a National Labor Relations Board decision that approved a bargaining unit for a union vote. The NLRB found Tito Contractors Inc failed to overcome the presumption that a unit composed of all eligible employees is appropriate. However, Tito argued that the NLRB did not allow it to present any evidence about the appropriateness of the proposed unit. The case is NLRB v. Tito Contractors, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 15-1217. For Tito: Jonathan Greenbaum of Coburn & Greenbaum. For NLRB: Michael Ellement of NLRB.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dqeCo4

