Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 10, 2016

Tuesday, Oct. 11

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear oral argument in a general contracting firm's challenge to a National Labor Relations Board decision that approved a bargaining unit for a union vote. The NLRB found Tito Contractors Inc failed to overcome the presumption that a unit composed of all eligible employees is appropriate. However, Tito argued that the NLRB did not allow it to present any evidence about the appropriateness of the proposed unit. The case is NLRB v. Tito Contractors, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 15-1217. For Tito: Jonathan Greenbaum of Coburn & Greenbaum. For NLRB: Michael Ellement of NLRB.

